‘Full House’ Alum Candace Cameron Bure Shares Update After First Grandson’s Birth

Days after announcing her first grandchild was born, Full House star Candace Cameron Bure speaks out about the “miracle’ three-pound infant, who was born 10 weeks early.

In her latest Instagram post, the actress shared photos of her son Lev and his wife Elliott’s baby boy, Bond Leo Bure, after his birth. She also recalled the infant’s six-week stay in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

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“Baby Bond was born 10 weeks early weighing 3 lbs,” she wrote. “For the next 6 weeks NICU doctors, nurses and mom and dad were amazing in their care and love for him. He’s thriving and is finally home. I had no idea the love I would have for my grandchild. It’s a love like no other, beyond anything I imagined. My heart is so full.”

Cameron Bure then shared, “Bond is surrounded with so much love, by his devoted and incredible parents, aunt and uncles and his 2 sets of grandparents. Not to mention allllll of his extended family and friends. To those who knew, thank you for all your prayers 🙏🏻 and love. 💝 What a blessing we’ve been given.”

The actress’s daughter-in-law further revealed that Bond was transferred to the NICU shortly after birth.

“Through lots of tears, countless prayers, and what felt like endless hours in the hospital, 5 weeks and 5 days later we finally brought our miracle boy home!!” she revealed.

Elliott also shared gratitude for the hospital staff who helped Bond. “Thank you to the entire staff of nurses and doctors who took the most incredible care of our baby, and to our community who we couldn’t have done any of it without! thank you Jesus for every answered prayer!!!!! we are blessed beyond measure!!!!”

In the comment section of Elliott’s post, Cameron Bure called Bond a “miracle baby.”

“Our hearts could not be more full of love. You and Lev are the most amazing parents – and we are here for every minute of it,” she noted. “We love you all sooooooo much.”