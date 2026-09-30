Pete Davidson Addresses ‘F—ed Up’ Criticism Towards Ex Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson is coming to his ex Ariana Grande’s defense years after their split.

While the singer-songwriter continues her break from the public eye, the SNL alum speaks out about the “f—ed up” criticism she continues to experience.

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“I don’t like it at all,” he told Variety. “It’s not cool. She’s a really strong person — I’ve witnessed it — and I don’t understand it.”

However, Davidson said Grande can take the criticism. “She knows how to handle this stuff. She’s been around. So she’ll be OK, but I think it’s f—ed up.”

The former couple were romantically linked in mid-2018 and got engaged after just a few weeks of dating. However, they ended their engagement just four months later.

Grande named-dropped Davidson in her breakup song “Thank U, Next.”

“There should be a group of us,” Davidson said, referring to being one of the exes who inspired the song. “It’s something that comes up once in a while, but I think Ariana’s f—in’ cool and immensely talented and an awesome girl.”

Regarding whether he and Grande still talk, Davidson shared, “We’re not texting or whatever, but we’re cool.”

Grande announced she was stepping back from the spotlight shortly after her Eternal Sunshine tour ended last month. At the time, the “7 Rings” hitmaker said she made the decision “a long time ago” from a “thoughtful and empowered place.”

“Sometimes when a story comes out that’s not directly from me, things can get a little blown out of proportion,” she explained during one of her Eternal Sunshine Tour performances. “So I just wanted to speak to my fans directly tonight because I love you so much. The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing.”



