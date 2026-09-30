TV News Personality Dies After ‘Short Illness’: Mark Doyle Was 57

Former BBC World Affairs correspondent Mark Doyle has passed away following a battle with a short illness. He was 67 years old.

According to the BBC, Doyle started at the media outlet in 1986 and became East Africa correspondent in 1993. He became known for covering the Rwandan genocide the following year.

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From 1997 to 2002, he was the outlet’s West Africa correspondent and covered Sierra Leone’s civil war and the end of the Liberia conflict.

In 1998, Doyle stated he was uncomfortable being referred to as an “African expert.”

“The little I have learnt about this place makes me realize that I am very ignorant about it,” he admitted. “It’s a vast continent with huge differences between even neighboring countries.”

He further shared, “Like anywhere, it’s full of ordinary people just getting on with their personal, complicated lives. Anyone who claims to be an ‘expert’ on Africa – as if it were a homogeneous region where simple rules apply – is either arrogant or just plain silly.”

After nearly 20 years of reporting, Doyle won first prize in the UN Correspondent Association/UN Foundation Awards for his post-war coverage of Liberia. He eventually became the BBC World Affairs correspondent and remained in the position until his retirement in 2015.

Speaking about Doyle, BBC foreign editor Paul Danahar praised the late correspondent as a “legendary figure” and a “brilliant, brave, empathetic reporter.”