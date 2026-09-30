‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star and Wife Split After 7 Years of Marriage

Alaska Bush People star Gabriel Brown and his wife Raquell are calling it quits after seven years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Raquell filed for divorce on September 22, citing that her and Gabriel’s marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

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Although the estranged couple reportedly separated over the summer, they have been living in separate residences since April. Raquell currently resides in Minnesota while Gabriel lives in Washington.

Raquell’s filing states that she and Gabriel do not own any real property. She is requesting that the court divide their personal property fairly and that she and Gabriel be responsible for the debt they have incurred since the date of separation.

Raquell is also requesting that the court hold Gabriel responsible for paying her attorney’s fees and other costs related to the split. She’s reserving the right ot request sousal support on a temporary basis.

The former reality TV star’s estranged wife is further requesting that he pay child support as well. They share three children. She wants him to cover medical support, childcare costs, education expenses, and long-distance transportation fees.

While Raquell and Gabriel haven’t officially announced their split, fellow Alaska Bush People star Bear Brown, who acts as a spokesperson for the Brown family, confirmed the news.

“Yes, Gabe is getting divorced,” he stated in a TikTok video. “Stuff happens. I hope that everything can be done peacefully and work out and everything be what’s best for the children because that’s what you should do.”