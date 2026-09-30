Perez Hilton Reunites With His Children Nearly 2 Months After Hospitalization

Nearly two months after his concerning hospitalization, Perez Hilton has finally reunited with his three children.

In a , the famed celebrity blogger’s team revealed that although he remains in a residential treatment facility to focus on his mental health and recovery, he was about to reconnect with his children and mother.

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“They were first able to spend time together through a few video calls,” the update reads, “And since then, Perez has also been able to see his children and his mom a few times for short, supervised visits at the facility.”

Hilton’s team further shared, “Seeing his children in person has meant an enormous amount to Perez. There have definitely been a lot of emotions for everyone, but being able to spend that time together has been incredibly meaningful and healing.”

The blogger’s crew also noted that communication with him is limited due to his treatment. “We’re not able to talk to him daily. While that’s hard for us and for him, we understand that right now the priority isn’t constant communication with family, but rather giving him the time and space to focus on his care and continue making progress.”

“He’s continuing to work with his care team on understanding what led to his mental health crisis, recognizing warning signs, learning better ways to cope, and working through everything that brought him to this point,” they added.

Hilton was hospitalized following a concerning incident at his Miami-area home on August 4. He had been livestreaming on TikTok at the time and reportedly experiencing heavy blood loss, which led to him being in the hospital for several weeks.