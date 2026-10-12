Beach Boys Legend Worries Fans After Concerning Concert Appearance Alongside John Stamos

Fans of the legendary music group The Beach Boys are growing concerned for Mike Love after he appeared on stage with John Stamos at a concert over the weekend.

Love and his bandmates performed with the Full House alum on Saturday at Cincinnati’s PNC Pavilion for their first show since July. The group had to cancel numerous shows in recent months because of Love’s health.

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Just before the show began, Stamos offered nothing but praise for Love.

“[Mike] is here tonight,” the actor/musician stated. “He’s been going through some health issues. He’s had to cancel some shows. But he would not miss tonight. We sort of said ‘stay home,’ but he was like, ‘No, I’m going to Cincinnati.’ … It’s what he loves the most.”

Stamos further shared, “He loves the audience. He loves the music. He knows how important it is to all of you. We’re all here to support him and give him as much love as we can. So ladies and gentlemen, please welcome to Beach Boys.”

Stamos then walked Love onto the stage and sat him in a chair, where he remained for the duration of the night. The musician appeared frail but continued the performance.

Stamos and the Beach Boys kicked off the show with the traditional opener “Do It Again.”

The key cause of Love’s current health woes has not been officially revealed. However, he previously spoke about the struggles he dealt with that caused some Beach Boys to be canceled.

Losing my sister, Maureen, on the first anniversary of cousin [Beach Boys Brian Wilson’s] death, combined with my ongoing recovery from what started out as bronchitis, followed by COVID, has taken both an emotional and physical toll on me,” Love wrote in an Instagram post. “I feel stronger every day physically, but I am heartbroken emotionally.”

Although they returned to perform their three-night shows at the Hollywood Bowl, Love and his bandmates had to cancel the rest of their summer shows.

“We’ve been having a blast out there, and to keep the good vibrations going strong, we’ll be taking a short break to recharge before getting back on the road in September,” the band shared in a statement. “Thanks for your love—we can’t wait to see you back out there for a September to Remember.”

However, the band later announced they would also cancel their September shows.



