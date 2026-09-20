Nicki Minaj Speaks out About the Criticism Over Her Relationship With President Trump 

Months after she announced her support for President Trump, Nicki Minaj addresses the criticism over her decision to back the world leader.

During her recent appearance on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle on Friday, the “Starships” hitmaker made it clear where she stood with the president.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am honored to be able to have an opportunity to work with this administration and to work with President Trump,” she stated. “He has inspired many people, not just me. And he’s — he’s fun.”

Minaj also noted that Trump is not only smart and the president, but also someone she could relate to.

“Someone that, you know, every time I see him, or every time I see him speaking to other people, he’s just himself,” she continued. “He’s very — he’s very grounded. It’s easy to connect with him. It’s easy to feel like he heard you; he understands you. And I just — I just love him. And I’m not going to ever make excuses for that.”

When asked whether she had anything to say to the critics about her relationship with Trump, Minaj said, “I don’t know why I should.”

Minaj told TIME earlier this year that she is President Trump’s “No. 1 fan.”

“Many celebrities feel the way I do,” she said at the time. “But they don’t say it. Sometimes you just need one brave person to get the brunt of the impact. I think I am the catalyst for that change.”

She also noted, “Hopefully, when they see me and hear me speak and feel my energy. That will make them say, ‘You know what: Who am I afraid of? What am I afraid of?’”

The rapper announced last month that she has been selected as a judge for the president’s Million Dollar Pitch Competition, a $1 million small-business pitch competition that will take place in Washington. Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia was also tapped as a judge for the final round, while Dean Cain was picked to host.

“This is a major, MAJOR KEY,” she explained in a post on X. “Sooooooooooo looking forward to this!!! Imagine being a part of the Trump Administration’s initiative to support small businesses. Let’s GO!!!!!!!!!!”