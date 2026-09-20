The Weeknd Clarifies His Future Career Plans After Retirement Remarks

Despite previous remarks about potentially retiring, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye confirms his music career isn’t quite over yet.

During a recent interview with GQ Hong Kong, the “Blinding Lights” hitmaker clarified he isn’t retiring in the near future. However, he is planning to slow down.

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“Disappearing simply means finally taking some time to focus all my energy on one project instead of juggling multiple things,” he explained. “This past five years for me has been creating four concept albums, countless music videos, a TV show, a feature film, and I’m still out here on a massive world tour spanning years. I think disappearing for a little while is well earned.”

Instead of stepping back, The Weeknd is now “hibernating.”

“I’m not going anywhere,” he further clarified. “My fans know I’ve shed my skin multiple times throughout my career. I was telling one story from 2020 until now, and that story has reached its conclusion. But that’s only the 2020 story.”

The singer-songwriter did admit he has considered retiring.

“At one point I thought, ‘What if I just stopped?’” he pointed out. “But then I realized what a waste all of that inspiration would be.”

However, he said he “can’t” let that happen anytime soon.

“I had a glimpse of what retirement looks like, and it isn’t for me,” The Weeknd declared. “It’s a real privilege to do what I do. There’s nothing else like this job. The gratitude I’ve felt over the last year has been overwhelming. I’m going to keep doing this for as long as I possibly can. The Weeknd isn’t going anywhere.”

The musician is currently on his After Hours til Dawn Tour, which is scheduled to wrap in early November.

The Weeknd spoke about potentially retiring during a 2025 interview with Variety. He spoke about losing his voice while performing in Los Angeles in 2022. He said the moment left him feeling defeated and considering walking away.

“I knew that I really needed to sit the f— down and figure out my life,” he shared at the time. “To understand what happened, face it, learn something new, and start again. I’d had a kind of a mental breakdown, which is pretty much what this new album’s about.”

He then explained, “Part of me actually was thinking, ‘You lost your voice because it’s done; you said what you had to say. Don’t overstay at the party — you can end it now and live a happy life.’ You know? Put the bow on it: Hurry Up Tomorrow? Now we’re here.”

“When is the right time to leave, if not at your peak?” The Weeknd noted. “Once you understand who I am too much, then it’s time to pivot.”

During his recent tour stop in Stockholm, The Weeknd told his fans that he changed his mind about retiring his stage name.

“I tested retirement a little bit, and I don’t like the way it feels. Imma be here forever with you,” he told the crowd.