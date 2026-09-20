Gwyneth Paltrow Finally Reveals Origin of ‘Conscious Uncoupling’ During Her Divorce from Chris Martin

More than a decade after she and Chris Martin announced their split, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed the origin of her viral phrase “conscious uncoupling.”

During her appearance on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast earlier this month, the Marvel star discussed her divorce from the Coldplay frontman. The duo had been married for 10 years before announcing their break-up in 2014.

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“We really sat down and thought, like, is there a way that we could do this?” she recalled. “I talked to all my friends who came from a divorced household, and I said, ‘Tell me, what was the worst thing? Like, what do you feel you have scars from to this day?’”

Paltrow noted that while the split was “terrible,” the key issue was witnessing the friction that followed within the family.

“They said the worst part was like my parents, you know, my dad used to drop me off at the end of the driveway,” she pointed out. “Like it was so tense at my birthday parties, you know, they never ate dinner in the same room until my college graduation, and it caused me so much pain. So I was like, how could we not do that?”

Noting that she wanted her kids to grow up in a friendlier co-parenting situation, Paltrow and Martin spoke with a therapist. That was where they discovered “consciousness uncoupling.”

“So Chris and I had this therapist that was really brilliant, and he sort of introduced us to the concept, and we just made a commitment to really put the kids first, and so what that meant was to stay a family even though we weren’t a couple,” the actress continued.

In their 2014 statement, which was labeled “conscious uncoupling,” the exes stated, “It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate.”

They also shared at the time, “We have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much, we will remain separate. We are, however, and always will be a family, and in many ways we are closer than we have ever been.”

“We have always conducted our relationship privately,” the former couple added. “And we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner.”

Paltrow has publicly stated that she was proud to use “conscious coupling.”

“I definitely did not coin the phrase, but I feel despite us taking quite a lot of s— for it when we first announced that all these years ago,” she previously wrote on Instagram. “I feel very proud that we were able to, maybe, make some divorces a little bit easier, happier.”