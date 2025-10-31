‘American Horror Story’ Icon Returning to Series After Years Away and Saying She Would Not Return

American Horror Story Season 13 has unveiled its cast, including a returning icon who previously said she wouldn’t come back.

Creator Ryan Murphy celebrated Halloween by confirming on Instagram who would be starring in the upcoming season, including Jessica Lange.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lange made her AHS debut in the first season, Murder House, as Constance Langdon. She then returned for Asylum as Sister Jude, Coven as Fiona Goode, Freak Show as Elsa Mars, and Apocalypse, briefly reprising her Murder House role. Apocalypse, which was the eighth season in 2018, marked Lange’s final appearance on American Horror Story. The following year, Lange opened up about her future on the anthology series, saying, “I don’t think so,” in regards to her possibly appearing again.

“I feel like I got the best of it in those first four seasons,” she told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “Great characters. It was exciting to do. I worked with some of my favorite actors, but I can’t see that we could ever get back to that.” Earlier this year, the actress remained adamant about her stance on returning. When asked by an Irish radio station if she’d return to AHS, Lange said, “Oh Christ, no.” Via Deadline, she continued, “I mean, I haven’t done it for more than 10 years, 12 years, so, no, I’m not doing it.”

What ultimately changed her mind is unknown, but that actually is not the only surprise that was delivered by the teaser. It confirmed that, along with Lange, AHS Season 13’s cast includes Ariana Grande, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman. The quote in the teaser read, “Surprise, b—-. I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me,” which was said by Roberts’ Madison Montgomery from Coven.

(Photo by Euan Cherry/Getty Images)

Lange has remained busy since (mostly) putting American Horror Story behind her, starring in the 2022 film Marlowe and 2024’s The Great Lillian Hall. Most recently, she starred in Long Day’s Journey Into Night. She also reunited with Murphy for Season 2 of the FX anthology Feud in 2024, Capote vs. The Swans. The season also starred Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, Treat Williams, Joe Mantello, Russell Tovey, and Tom Hollander.

Additional information on American Horror Story Season 13 and its premise have not been released, but with a cast confirmed, it’s only just a matter of time. The first 12 seasons are streaming on Hulu.