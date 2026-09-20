‘Titanic’ Star Frances Fisher Makes Rare Comment About Ex Clint Eastwood

More than 30 years after her relationship with Clint Eastwood came to an end, Titanic star Frances Fisher makes a rare comment about her famous ex.

While appearing on the Still Here Hollywood podcast, Fisher spoke about Eastwood, whom she met on the set of their 1988 film Pink Cadillac. The couple’s romance began in 1990, and their only daughter, Francesca, was born in 1993. However, they split in 1995.

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“We’re grandparents. He’s very easygoing,” she explained. “I never saw him ever get rattled about anything.”

The actress then recalled working with Eastwood on the 1992 film Unforgiven, which he acted in and directed.

“The quiet on the set was remarkable,” she pointed out. “There was such a show of respect, and I think that he commands that. He’s very easygoing, very quiet, doesn’t move around much. And if he doesn’t want to answer a question, he’ll just look at you.”

Fisher further shared, “He won’t do anything that he doesn’t want to do. That’s very clear. He does it his way. And you either get on board, or you don’t.”

Eastwood was previously married to Maggie Johnson from 1953 to 1984 and Dina Ruiz from 1996 to 2014. Along with Fisher, the actor was romantically linked to Sondra Locke from 1975 to 1989.

Although his partner, Christina Sandera, passed away in 2024, Eastwood is reportedly in a new relationship with an unidentified woman. He had been with Sandera for a decade before her passing.

Through his relationships, Eastwood has at least eight children, including Francesca, Scott, Kyle, and Alison. All four have gone into acting. The actor notably refuses to confirm how many children he actually has.