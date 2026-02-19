‘American Horror Story’ Casts Hollywood Legend for Season 13

American Horror Story has added a Hollywood legend for Season 13.

According to Baltimore Fishbowl, actor and filmmaker John Waters has joined the cast of the Ryan Murphy anthology for the upcoming season.

“I’m going to announce tonight something new: I can’t say what role, but I have a big new part in American Horror Story,” he told a crowd during his sold-out spoken-word performance in Baltimore on Valentine’s Day.

Waters joins a pretty stacked cast for the long-awaited 13th season. Jessica Lange, Ariana Grande, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman are all starring in the new season, which was announced in October. While much of the cast is made up of AHS veterans, this will be Waters’ first time appearing on the show.

Rising to fame in the early ‘70s for his transgressive cult films, Waters is best known for movies such as Multiple Maniacs, Pink Flamingos, and Female Trouble. He wrote and directed 1988’s Hairspray, which was adapted into a Broadway musical and a 2007 musical film. His other films include Desperate Living, Polyester, Cry-Baby, and Pecker. On the acting side, he’s appeared in projects like Sweet and Lowdown, Suburban Gothic, Seed of Chucky, Chucky, and many more. In 2023, Waters received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his career in motion pictures.

As of now, exact details about Season 13 have not been revealed, but there have been rumors suggesting that it will take place in New Orleans once again. Additionally, the new season will be premiering on Halloween 2026, exactly a year after Season 13 was confirmed. More information should be released in the coming months. Since casting is ongoing, it shouldn’t be long until additional details are shared.

AHS Season 13 will come two and a half years after American Horror Story: Delicate finished its nine-season run in April 2024. Throughout its 12-season run, new seasons of American Horror Story have aired nearly every single year since 2011, aside from the break between 1984 and Double Feature, which aired in 2019 and 2021, respectively. While waiting for the new season, fans can watch the first 12 seasons on Hulu. Season 13 will premiere later this year on FX, and it can’t come quick enough.