‘Hannah Montana’ Star Opens up About Working With Dolly Parton on the Hit Disney Series

Weeks after Dolly Parton suddenly passed away at the age of 80, Hannah Montana star Emily Osment opens up about working with the country music icon on the set of the hit Disney Channel series.

While speaking to PEOPLE at the Warner Bros. Television Group’s 78th Primetime Emmy Awards Nominees Celebration last week, Osment had nothing but praise for Parton.

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“Oh man, she was so lovely,” the actress declared. “She was, if not on time, very early, and she always smelled like magnolias. That’s what I remember. She smelled really good.”

Parton appeared in three episodes of the show as Miley Cyrus’ Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana’s Aunt Dolly. She was also Cyrus’ real-life godmother.

Osment starred on the show as Miley’s loyal best friend Lilly Truscott. She appeared on the show throughout its entire run from 2006 to 2011.

Parton died on August 23, following a private battle with cancer.

Following the news of Parton’s passing, Cyrus shared an emotional tribute on Instagram.

“The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share,” Cyrus stated. “Our most sacred moments were private, and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts.”

She further wrote, “What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis.”

“I will always love her and want to make her proud,” Cyrus added. “My heart breaks for the world, her family, and friends who will miss her deeply. We’re in this loss together, and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things.”