Former Reality TV Star Gets Engaged

Desperate Scousewives starlet Amanda Harrington, 45, is tying the knot.

Harrington, who appeared on the British scripted-reality show in 2011, announced via her Instagram account that she is now engaged.

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Along with a picture carousel of her, her husband to be, and a diamond-filled ring in St. Tropez, Harrington captioned the IG post: “So this happened last night,” followed by six ring emojis.

“I got my Happy Ending!! Here’s to my forever love,” she continued.

The engagement scene included the beach, flowers, and plenty of candles.

Harrington, who has nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram, did not mention her future husband by name and he remains a mystery to most. That’s somewhat unusual for Harrington whose past dating life has been very public. And she certainly had a type.

Her past relationships included a pair of soccer stars, Joey Barton of Manchester City and Jose Baxter from Everton.

Upon announcing her engagement, Harrington’s IG following grew by more than 10,000.

Harrington was 30 years old when she appeared on Desperate Scousewives and had been working as a model at the time. The show aired on the UK’s E4 station and partially spoofed Desperate Housewives, a hit dramedy in the United States. Scousewives was set in Liverpool and focused on seven main female cast members all 30 or under. Their personal lives, careers, and, for some, status as WAGs within the futbol community, served as a basis for most episodes.

The premiere episode ran in November 2011 and the series itself last only eight episodes before the network decided not to renew for a second season. Of the eight episodes, only two had more than 600,000 viewers and neither reached 660,000.

Prior to finding notoriety on Desperate Scousewives, Harrington had a role in the BBC Three docuseries, Glamour Girls, which followed UK models.