Giant Alien Xenomorph Lawn Ornament Now Available

If you love the Alien franchise and happen to have a lawn big enough to house a full-size Alien Queen, you’re in luck, as one of only five original xenomorph replica statuettes is now available on eBay.

The 16-foot-tall replica was originally made in the ’90s by Distortions Unlimited, but has recently been restored and given a new paint job to make it look better than ever.

According to the auction, the product is officially licensed by Fox, but James Cameron was originally unhappy with the way the statue’s face was molded to the cowl. This version has been updated to add more realistic tendons, seen in the film.

The head, which is eight-feet-long on its own, has been painted to be screen accurate to the creature Ripley battled in Aliens, and even comes with spare teeth, in case you go overboard reenacting the film’s finale.

For those of you who are prone to impulse buying, keeping in mind the size of this statue before purchasing, and also remember that it’s currently being sold for $75,000 on eBay. However, if you’re lucky enough to make the winning bid, the item does come with free shipping, so it basically all comes out in the wash.

This is definitely one of the most unique pieces of movie merchandise we’ve seen and we can only imagine who owns the rumored other five. Hopefully they were treated with the care they deserve and haven’t been treated poorly, even though this one promises it’s in immaculate condition.

If nothing else, we hope that whoever wins the auction displays a sign warning people not to touch it, otherwise the owner will have to regularly shout, “Get away from her, you b***h.”

