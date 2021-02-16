Alec Baldwin Revives His 'SNL' Donald Trump Impression for Concession Speech

✖

Alec Baldwin brought his Donald Trump impersonation from Saturday Night Live back and gave a hilarious impersonation as he imagined what a concession speech from the twice-impeached former president would sound like. Baldwin was a guest on the Better Together with Anne and Heather podcast where the hosts asked him to revive the popular skit. "America deserves to hear," Anne Heche and Heather Duffy Boylston said.

"I think that if he gave a concession speech, it would be — 'I didn't lose, everybody knows, we all know that. I didn't lose,'" Baldwin began. "But this only creates another opportunity for me to come back and conquer again and make America [great]. Joe Biden, sleepy Joe, creepy Joe, grabby Joe, is going to bring this country down into the cesspool again. He's gonna fill up the swamp and I'll ride in again and save America and make America great again. In the meantime, hasta la vista America."

As many remember, Donald Trump refused to concede the results of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election. He proceeded to tell his followers via Twitter (before he was permanently banned) "The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form." Twitter suspended both Trump's personal account and the POTUS social media handle, noting that messages such as this proved Trump didn't accept the results of the election and incited his followers, which very likely led to the insurrection on the Capitol Building on Jan. 6. He also refused to attend Biden's inauguration, despite promising a smooth transition of power to the next administration.

This isn't the first time Baldwin has delivered a mock concession speech like Donald Trump. Following the results of the election, the 30 Rock star joined the Saturday Night Live stage. "They're trying to steal the election away from me," he said before yelling, "Stop the count!" When he was told he was behind in votes, he began to chant, "Count every vote." The star, as Donald Trump still, then proceeded to wow the audience with a piano rendition of "Macho Man." "This isn't goodbye, America. I'm just going to say, 'See you in court,' " he said.