A ‘70s Teen Star Has Sadly Passed Away at Age 75: RIP to Michael Gray



Actor Michael Gray passed away last month in Palm Desert, California. He was 75.

Gray famously starred as Billy Batson in the Shazam! television series during the 1970s. The superhero show aired 28 episodes across three seasons from 1974 – 1976 during Saturday mornings on CBS. When Batson would utter the phrase, “shazam!,” he’d turn into Captain Marvel and battle evil.

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TMZ first reported Gray’s passing, which was shared to the media outlet by Gray’s publicist. Per TMZ, Gray died of natural causes.

Throughout the ‘70s, Gray was recognizable for more than just being cast in Shazam!. The Chicago-born actor played Marcia Brady’s boyfriend, Jeff, in The Brady Bunch and had his first credited on-screen role in Room 222. Other work in the decade included appearances in American Bandstand, Dinah!, The Little People, and several other shows.

His regular appearances on the above-mentioned shows partially led to his popularity, which included being on the cover of several magazines, including teen favorite, Tiger Beat.

After roughly a decade acting in Hollywood, Gray stepped away from the spotlight and involved himself with several passions, one of which included opening a floral business along with his wife Stacy Benon who he married in 1994.

Following his break from acting, Gray returned to acting in the mid-2000s. His voice was used in the animated series Archer across four episodes where he appeared as himself. Some other roles that followed were playing Will E. Bee in Surge of Power: Revenge of the Sequel, a voice part in Heroes of Extinction, and a cameo in the 2023 major motion picture, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, part of the DC Extended Universe. The movie starred Zachary Levi, who interacts with Gray’s character (an unnamed man in the street) toward the film’s end.

He is survived by his wife Stacy, two stepchildren, and a son-in-law.