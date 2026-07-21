A New Racing Movie With 93% on Rotten Tomatoes Quietly Hit Theaters Earlier This Year

A new racing film quietly landed in theaters in April and provided a brand-new look at one of the most prestigious events in the entire world.

2DIE4, a creation from brothers Andre and Salomao Abdala, follows multi-discipline driver Felipe Nasr as he pursues a major goal. He sets out to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans while racing for Porsche Penske Motorsport.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The unscripted film follows Nasr as he takes on the grueling endurance race and drives the No. 4 entry. He joins fellow drivers Nick Tandy and Pascal Wehrlein for the event in France, and he gives unprecedented access into the experience.

The trailer shows numerous aspects of the process from the Brazilian driver’s perspective. The camera shows him behind the scenes doing breathwork. It captures him both behind the wheel during the endurance race and in the paddock while other drivers control the Porsche Penske entry.

Play video

Unlike other racing films, 2Die4 does not feature any “staged” moments or any CGI. It just follows Nasr through the grueling endeavor.

The film only has three critical reviews, but it has numerous audience reviews in Rotten Tomatoes. These audience members have overwhelmingly praised 2Die4 while driving it to a 93% rating on the popular entertainment site.

While 2Die4 arrived in theaters back in April, it still remains available in select markets for those who want to view the racing action in its intended format.

The film’s website lists ticket availability for cinemas in New York City, New York; Burbank, California; Universal City, California; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia.

The release of 2Die4 takes place during an interesting year for the box office. Several major films have landed on the calendar and created questions about which will lead the box office and if any will smash records.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

Of course, Polymarket traders have gotten in on the action while trying to predict which film would have the biggest opening weekend of the year. They continue to do so as two releases featuring Marvel superheroes close out the year.

So far, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, The Odyssey, Project Hail Mary, and Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu have failed to lead the opening weekend numbers this year.

The main options moving forward are Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday. Films featuring Marvel heroes tend to bring in the masses, but which will lead the way?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which hits theaters on July 31, is the underdog at 27%. This film will likely do well, but it offers more of a focused storyline with the titular hero taking center stage.

Avengers: Doomsday is the heavy favorite at 73%. Polymarket traders expect this move to do huge numbers as fans flock to the theaters to see the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This film has no shortage of storylines to draw in comic fans. It will see the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, the Avengers, and the New Avengers having to join forces.

It will have Robert Downey Jr. ditching his role as Iron Man to become Dr. Doom. It will have Chris Evans back as Steve Rogers.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.