A Major ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Is Going Through a Divorce Right Now

Deadliest Catch star Jake Anderson is in the midst of a divorce from estranged wife Jenna Anderson, with court records revealing disagreements over spousal support, child-related expenses and parenting arrangements. The Discovery Channel captain first confirmed the split during the Season 22 premiere in May, though he officially filed for divorce in Washington in September 2025, according to court records obtained by Us Weekly.

In his petition Jake said the couple separated on Aug. 1, 2025, when they began living in separate homes. During the Deadliest Catch premiere, he told viewers the pair had already been apart for about eight months.

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Jake and Jenna share three children. In his filing, Jake argued that “spousal support is not needed” and proposed that each parent cover their share of expenses related to daycare, summer care, education, college support, long-distance transportation, and other child-related costs.

Jenna challenged several parts of Jake’s filing in a response submitted the following month. While she agreed the couple married on May 12, 2012, she stated they had been living together in a “serious, marriage-like relationship (committed intimate relationship)” since September 2009.

She also disputed the separation date, claiming she moved into another home on July 15, 2025, more than two weeks earlier than Jake alleged.

Jenna further rejected Jake’s position on financial support, writing, “[He] has the ability to pay and should pay support in an amount decided by the court.” She also requested that Jake cover her legal fees and court costs.

The filings also show the former couple disagrees on their future parenting arrangement. Jenna opposed Jake’s proposed parenting plan, saying “instead the court should grant the parenting plan I propose,” which she intended to file separately.

Jenna also argued that college support for the children should remain under consideration and said some of Jake’s proposed expense-sharing language was “too vague.” However, she agreed the two should split educational and extracurricular expenses.

During the Season 22 premiere, Jake opened up about the end of the marriage, according to PEOPLE.

“After 17 years being together, 13 years married, Jenna and I have decided to call it quits,” he said.

“It’s due to a lot of things. The major one is that I’m gone too much crab fishing,” Jake continued. “But I got three little ones that need to eat, that have to go to school, that have to have doctor’s appointments, and I don’t have a job.”

The divorce remains pending, and Jenna has requested to restore her maiden name, Patterson, once the proceedings are finalized.