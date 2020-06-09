7 Major Movies That Were Delayed Due to the Coronavirus
The coronavirus pandemic has affected numerous parts of our society. That is especially true when it comes to the entertainment industry, as many planned theatrical releases have since been delayed because of the health crisis. While fans may have been looking forward to the likes of Wonder Woman 1984 or Fast & Furious 9, because of the coronavirus pandemic, you're going to have to wait a little longer to see your favorite films in the theater.
Many film studios decided to push back the release dates of some of their most significant releases in light of this global health crisis. Some of these release dates were pushed back only a few months. But, one of the most well-known film franchises, Fast & Furious, was forced to postpone the release of the upcoming F9 for an entire year, much to the dismay of fans everywhere. In a Facebook statement, those behind the film wrote that they understand that fans will be disappointed by this delay, but it was simply the best move for the franchise. The statement read, in part, "While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together. We'll see you next spring. Much love, Your Fast Family."
Of course, that wasn't the only delay that struck a chord with film fans. From Mulan to No Time to Die, there were more than a few major upcoming releases forced to press pause on their initially scheduled release dates.
'Mulan'
Disney's Mulan was originally set for a late March release. (It also already held a premiere that same month.) However, it was pushed back to July, per The Hollywood Reporter.
'Black Widow'
The Hollywood Reporter also reported that Black Widow, which stars Scarlett Johansson, was supposed to release in early May. Now, the film will release on Nov. 6, the date when Marvel's other superhero fare, The Eternals, was originally set to release.
'F9'
As previously mentioned, F9 was delayed an entire year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film will now be released in April 2021.
'Wonder Woman 1984'
While Wonder Woman 1984's original release date wasn't until June, Warner Bros. decided to take a proactive stance in delaying the film in light of the health crisis that is affecting many parts of the world. Fans of the Gal Gadot-fronted film will now be able to see Diana Prince lasso up on Aug. 14, per Variety.
'No Time To Die'
Unfortunately, there's no time for the latest James Bond film amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The next James Bond film, No Time to Die, was delayed until November. Prior to the decision to delay No Time to Die, Bond himself, Daniel Craig, already started to do press for the film, appearing on Saturday Night Live in March, a month before the film was supposed to premiere.
'In The Heights'
Fans were eagerly anticipating Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights, a film adaptation of the musical of the same name. Alas, those fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the musical film in all of its glory. The film was expected to release on June 26, but it will now premiere on June 18, 2021.
'A Quiet Place Part II'
Instead of returning to A Quiet Place in March, fans will now have to wait until September to see A Quiet Place Part II, which stars Emily Blunt and is directed by her husband, John Krasinski. Like Mulan, the film already held a premiere in early March before this delay was announced.