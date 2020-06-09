7 Major Movies That Were Delayed Due to the Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has affected numerous parts of our society. That is especially true when it comes to the entertainment industry, as many planned theatrical releases have since been delayed because of the health crisis. While fans may have been looking forward to the likes of Wonder Woman 1984 or Fast & Furious 9, because of the coronavirus pandemic, you're going to have to wait a little longer to see your favorite films in the theater.

Many film studios decided to push back the release dates of some of their most significant releases in light of this global health crisis. Some of these release dates were pushed back only a few months. But, one of the most well-known film franchises, Fast & Furious, was forced to postpone the release of the upcoming F9 for an entire year, much to the dismay of fans everywhere. In a Facebook statement, those behind the film wrote that they understand that fans will be disappointed by this delay, but it was simply the best move for the franchise. The statement read, in part, "While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together. We'll see you next spring. Much love, Your Fast Family."

Of course, that wasn't the only delay that struck a chord with film fans. From Mulan to No Time to Die, there were more than a few major upcoming releases forced to press pause on their initially scheduled release dates.