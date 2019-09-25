John Krasinski Reveals ‘A Quiet Place: Part II’ Final Set Wrap up Photo

Filming For A Quiet Place: Part 2, the sequel to the surprising 2018 hit horror-thriller film, has officially wrapped. This news comes from director John Krasinski himself who tweeted a photo from the film with the caption: “Well… that’s a wrap on #PartII See you on March 20th!” The movie is bringing back some of the stars from A Quiet Place, including Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds. It is adding some new faces, however, with Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Djimon Hounsou (Captain Marvel).

Well… that’s a wrap on #PartII See you on March 20th! pic.twitter.com/9u4xcFjm5n — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) September 25, 2019

It’s unclear what role the new characters will play, although it’s speculated that they could be the antagonists in the new film. Krasinksi told Collider a bit about what to expect with the sequel.

“[With A Quiet Place 2], we have the world. So it’s actually the world that’s built, it’s the idea that the rest of the world is going through this exact same experience,” he said. “Are there other people that have to survive like this? It’s that idea of living through the set of circumstances, not again in the same way obviously, but exploring it more. You only got to do it intimately for a small amount of time, so what happens next?”

There is no video teaser for the film yet, but one is expected in the coming months. A Quiet Place: Part 2 joins other huge 2020 releases on Paramount’s slate, including Gemini Man and Terminator: Dark Fate.

A Quiet Place was an unexpected blockbuster hit for the studio in 2018, with Emily Blunt winning a SAG award. The film was made with a budget of just $17 million, but pulled in over $340 million at the box office. With numbers like that a sequel seemed inevitable.

And fans in Krasinski’s mentions are definitely here for it.

“Already! Damn I can’t wait to see. The first one was a masterpiece!,” one person wrote.

“I’m really excited!! I can’t wait to see what happens,” another fan of the movie added.

“Was just thinking about what a great film this was. This is exciting!,” a third person remarked.

A ton of other fans simply responded with The Office GIFs, which is probably the most appropriate comment.

A Quiet Place: Part 2 opens in theaters on March 20, 2020.