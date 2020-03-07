‘No Time to Die’: Daniel Craig Reportedly Teases Another James Bond Performance Amid Latest Film’s Delay

MGM and Universal’s decision to delay No Time To Die to November due to the coronavirus outbreak has given Daniel Craig extra time to think over his plan to make the new movie his last James Bond film. Craig has reportedly told his PR team to not “aggressively” market No Time To Die as his last time playing 007. The film was originally slated to be released in April, but was postponed until November on Wednesday.

“I don’t think Daniel is finished with James Bond, despite his previous claims,” a source told The Sun. “He was in this same position four years ago after Spectre came out, where he said publicly and loudly that he was done and then, as time passed, he just wasn’t.”

The source claimed there is “something about this part that scratches and itch” and Craig is not ready to see another actor play 007.

“It’s all going to come down to how No Time To Die is received by the public and if it can become the highest-grossing film in the series,” the source told the U.K. tabloid. “If it does, I think Daniel will be good for one more movie. He’s hedging that bet by asking for it not be marketed as a ‘finale.’”

Craig has been playing James Bond since 2006, when he starred in Casino Royale, and helped revive the franchise after poorly received Pierce Brosnan-starring movies. Craig went on to star in Quantum of Solace (2008). Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). He said Spectre would be his last Bond movie, but agreed to make one more appearance in No Time To Die.

“I’ve had a really good run, and I think doing this movie was the right thing to do,” Craig told USA Today in November. “It was the right thing to do one more.”

Although Roger Moore made two more Bond movies than Craig, he has technically been the longest-serving Bond actor. Craig took the part in October 2005. Moore’s seven Bond movies were made between 1973 and 1985.

On Wednesday, MGM, Universal Pictures and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli confirmed No Time to Die will not be released until Nov. 25 in the U.S. and Nov. 12 in the U.K.

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020,” the statement read. “The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020.”

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter MGM will take a $30 million to $50 million loss by delaying the movie four weeks before release. The studio even spent $4.5 million on a Super Bowl spot last month.

