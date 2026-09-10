Yankees Rookie Hits Team’s 1st Grand Slam of the Season

The New York Yankees‘ promising rookie shortstop delivered another major moment on Wednesday night while leading a winning effort.

Shortstop George Lombard Jr. hit a Grand Slam against the Colorado Rockies, marking the first Grand Slam for the New York Yankees this season.

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The big play came when Tomoyuki Sugano threw a 86.6 mph slider in the third inning. Lombard connected and launched it an estimated 353 feet over the opposite wall. This sent Spencer Jones, Luis Garcia, and Aaron Judge to home plate.

Lombard circled the bases as the crowd went wild, and then he met several teammates who waited for him by the dugout to celebrate.

According to statistician Katie Sharp, Lombard is the second-youngest player in Yankees history to hit a Grand Slam. He did so at 21 years and 99 days old.

Only Mickey Mantle hit a Grand Slam at an earlier age, doing so two times. He hit his first Grand Slam against the Detroit Tigers at 20 years and 280 days on July 26, 1952. He then hit his second against the White Sox at 20 years and 283 days on July 29, 1952.

“It’s pretty cool,” Lombard said, per the team website. “It’s definitely a little different from the first home run. A grand slam is cool. It was a big swing to put us in front and give us a good lead so we could win today.”

But while Lombard has delivered some major moments during his rookie season, he doesn’t yet appear to be in contention for American League Rookie of the Year.

Lombard has posted 107 at-bat appearances and played in 28 games. He remains eligible for the award, per MLB rules.

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Yet, Polymarket traders are currently focusing on different players in the American League. This includes overwhelming favorite Kevin McGonigle, who has an 83% chance to win the award.

McGonigle, a member of the Tigers, has delivered 148 hits and 16 home runs this season while earning All-Star honors.

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He has accounted for 62 RBIs. He has also accounted for 154 put-outs while playing shortstop and third base.

The other players currently in contention for the AL Rookie of the Year include Parker Messick at 11% and Munetaka Murakami at 1%. Lombard and several others all sit at less than 1%.

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