New Movie About Iconic Yankees Player in the Works

A new movie is on the way, and it will provide an in-depth look into Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig’s life.

According to Deadline, Universal will create a film about the former New York Yankees star. This untitled project will feature a script from Simon Rich (Saturday Night Live, American Pickle) and it will have Richard Linklater (Dazed and Confused, School of Rock) in the director’s chair.

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Glen Powell, who has become quite popular in Hollywood in recent years, will star as the former baseball player. This film will mark a reunion between Powell and Linklater. The Texas native previously starred in the Linklater-directed Everybody Wants Some!! and Hit Man.

Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels is attached as a producer on the project. Michaels is a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees.

Gehrig, a New York native, spent his entire 17-year career with the Yankees. He earned All-Star honors seven times, and he won MVP twice. He won the World Series in 1927, 1928, 1932, 1936, 1937, and 1938.

He also earned the nickname of “The Iron Horse” after setting a record with 2,130 consecutive games played. This record remained until 1998 when Cal Ripken broke it.

However, Gehrig’s career came to an end in 1939. He was diagnosed with the disease now known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He died on June 2, 1941.

The untitled film remains far off, as the rest of the cast remains unknown. Fans of the Yankees will have to wait for more information while the team continues with the 2026 season.

The Yankees have fallen to second place in the American League East with a 57-45 record. They trail the Rays (59-42), but they lead the rival Red Sox (52-49).

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Despite lagging behind the Rays, the Yankees still remain the favorites to win the American League. The Polymarket traders believe that the Yankees will return to the World Series and attempt to win yet another championship.

Traders give the Yankees a 27% chance to win the American League. This puts them ahead of the Mariners at 15% and the Rays at 14%. The Red Sox have a 10% chance to win the American League.

The Blue Jays, for comparison, sit at the bottom of the rankings. The traders only give the Toronto-based team a 1% chance to win the American League.

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With the traders listing the Yankees as the favorites to win the conference, does this mean that they believe the New York-based team will win the World Series?

No, these traders believe that the next champion will come from the National League. They view the Dodgers as the favorites to win the World Series, giving the Los Angeles team a 33% chance.

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