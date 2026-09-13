Vikings QB Gets Knocked Out of Season Opener

The Minnesota Vikings entered the 2026-27 NFL season with big expectations for the offense. However, the team lost its starting quarterback after a mere 11 plays.

Kyle Murray, who signed with the Vikings during the offseason, took a hard hit to the head after he scrambled for yards on third-and-seven. He slid to the ground, but Packers defenders Lukas Van Ness and Javon Bullard slammed into him while he remained on the ground.

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Murray lost his helmet in the incident, and he remained on the turf for several minutes while the medical staff attended to him. He eventually left the field under his own power and headed to the locker room for evaluation.

The referees penalized Bullard for unnecessary roughness, giving the Vikings 15 yards and extending the drive. Backup quarterback Carson Wentz took over the offense.

The Vikings initially said that Murray remained questionable while being evaluated for a concussion. The team then ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Prior to the concussion, Murray had completed three of his attempted five passes for 18 yards. He also threw an interception. He had two rushing attempts for nine yards.

The Vikings went 9-8 last season with three different quarterbacks starting games, but the team missed the playoffs.

Looking to improve the fortunes, the Vikings brought in Murray via free agency and named him the starting quarterback. The former Cardinals starter beat out incumbent JJ McCarthy for the job while Wentz leapfrogged McCarthy to take the backup spot.

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The Vikings have the goal of winning the NFC North, or at least making the playoffs again. So far, the Polymarket traders don’t see this happening.

The traders list the Lions as the favorite to win the NFC North at 37%. The Packers and Bears are both tied for second at 24%.

The Vikings slot in fourth in the division. The traders only give the team a 19% chance to achieve this goal.

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The Vikings’ fortunes will greatly depend on the health of the quarterbacks. If Murray quickly recovers, he will take back the starting job sooner rather than later.

If he continues to miss time, the veteran Wentz will continue to lead the offense. Wentz started five games last season for the Vikings, and he went 2-3. He also played through a shoulder injury.

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