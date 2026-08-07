Lions Set NFL Record With Contract Extension, See Their Championship Odds

Mere days after Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson set an NFL record with a contract extension, the Detroit Lions have set the new standard.

The NFC North team has awarded running back Jahmyr Gibbs with a three-year contract extension worth up to $75.75 million. This deal includes $51.5 million in guaranteed money.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The contract gives Gibbs an annual salary of $22.5 million, surpassing Robinson’s $22.25 million. Colts Jonathan Taylor also sits in this group after signing a contract extension worth $44 million. He will earn $22 million annually over two seasons.

A first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Gibbs has been the driving force of the Lions offense while working in tandem with David Montgomery.

He has played in 49 games while rushing for 3,580 yards and 39 touchdowns. He led the NFL in 2024 with 16 rushing touchdowns.

Gibbs has been a dual-purpose weapon during his Lions tenure. He has added 1,449 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns while helping the team reach the playoffs twice.

Now, however, Montgomery is no longer on the roster. The Lions traded him to the Texans and then brought in former Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco as Gibbs’ new backup.

The moves happen as the Lions aim to take back the NFC North. This team, which had won the division in 2023 and 2024, missed the playoffs last season after falling to 9-8.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

The Polymarket traders believe that the Lions will accomplish this goal. These traders have the Lions listed as the favorites to win the NFC North at 36%.

The Packers are listed second in the Polymarket rankings at 28%. The Bears, the team that won the division last season, sit in third place at 22%.

The Vikings are last in the group at a mere 15%. This is a team that has yet to name a starting quarterback for the 2026-27 NFL season.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $10, Get $20 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

The Polymarket traders have far less faith in the Lions when it comes to the Super Bowl. They list the team at a mere 4% to win the championship next season. The Rams lead the rankings at 15%.

This team has won four championships, but they all came before the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The Lions have never advanced to the Big Game known as the Super Bowl.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.