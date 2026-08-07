Joe Burrow Trade Speculators Lost Big

The approach of the preseason and the NFL season means that certain Polymarket trades have officially ended.

One, in particular, focused on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who remains with the team that selected him in the 2020 NFL Draft. He did not, in fact, become a factor in any offseason trades.

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This is worth mentioning as Polymarket had trades focused on whether Burrow would somehow land with the New York Jets via trade.

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This could seem like a far-fetched idea, but many traders actually viewed this as a possible outcome. They even took the market’s chances to 50% in early April.

The chances of a Bengals-Jets trade fell to 25% on May 1, and then they continued to fluctuate with time. The chances dropped to single digits before jumping back up into the 24% range.

The market closed with the first preseason game, which comes as bad news to those who wagered that a trade would happen. Burrow remains on the Bengals while the Jets have Geno Smith under center, so these traders will lose.

How much did people lose in this market? That answer remains unknown. The traders have a wide range of trades that they can make. They can submit bets as low as a few cents, or they submit bets involving hundreds of dollars.

Obviously, the Jets could have made a big-time offer to the Bengals, but a trade involving Burrow always appeared unlikely. After all, the former LSU quarterback has produced consistently for the Bengals when healthy.

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Burrow has started all 77 games in which he has played. He has thrown for 20,810 yards, 157 touchdowns, and 51 interceptions. His current completion rate of 68.5% is an all-time record.

More importantly, Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 2021. The team ultimately fell to the Rams, but it marked the first time since 1988 that the team had reached the Big Game. It marked the first time since 1990 that the team advanced beyond the divisional round of the playoffs.

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