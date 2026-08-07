Basketball Player Returns to NBA After EuroLeague Run

Lonnie Walker IV has returned to the NBA after reaching a separation agreement with his EuroLeague team.

Walker has signed a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Denver Nuggets of the NBA, setting him up for a return to the league after a one-year absence.

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Walker spent last season playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv after signing a multi-year deal. According to ESPN, he averaged 15.2 points and 2.5 rebounds for the EuroLeague team.

The 18th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Walker kicked off his career with the San Antonio Spurs. He spent 208 games on the court over four years (2018-22), and he averaged 20.4 minutes played. Walker averaged 9.4 points and 2.4 rebounds.

His career continued with three other teams. He spent 2022-23 with the Los Angeles Lakers, 2023-24 with the Brooklyn Nets, and 2024-25 with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Walker’s best season in the NBA came with the Lakers. He played in 56 games, starting 32, and averaged a career-high 11.7 points per game.

He will now return to the NBA and join the Denver Nuggets, a team hoping to rebound from an early playoff exit.

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The Nuggets went 54-28 last season and locked up a spot in the playoffs. The team faced off with the Timberwolves but lost the first-round series 2-4. This marked the first time in four seasons that the Nuggets did not at least make it to the semifinal round.

The Polymarket traders are already looking forward to the 2026-27 NBA season and trying to make wagers about the top teams. These traders are trying to predict which team will win the Western Conference, which team will win the Eastern Conference, and which team will win the NBA Finals.

The Nuggets rank lower on the list of contenders, according to these traders. The Denver-based team only has a 3% chance to win the NBA Finals for the second time since 2022-23.

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The Thunder lead the current Polymarket odds at 22%. The Spurs are second at 21% while the 76ers are at 13% after landing LeBron James.

The Knicks (9%), Celtics (5%), Raptors (4%), and Cavaliers (4%) are the other teams currently ranked ahead of the Nuggets.

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