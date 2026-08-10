Patriots Lock Up Tight End After Waiving Receiver With Injury Designation

The New England Patriots are taking care of business during training camp while trying to win the AFC once again.

The team has waived a wide receiver with an injury designation and awarded a contract extension to another important member of the offense — tight end Hunter Henry.

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Wide receiver Jimmy Kibble, a four-year player at Georgetown, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted rookie free agent in May. He spent minicamp with the team but lost his roster spot due to an injury.

The team filled Kibble’s open spot with newly-signed rookie tight end Jeremiah Franklin. Although the Patriots then waived Franklin to claim wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer off of waivers from the Arizona Cardinals.

These moves took the Patriots to 12 wide receivers heading toward Thursday’s preseason opener against the Colts.

The larger move made ahead of this game involved Henry, the leading tight end on the team. The veteran has signed a two-year contract extension that could be worth up to $20 million.

Henry had been set to enter the final year of his three-year extension signed back in March 2024. Now, he will remain with the Patriots while continuing to serve as one of quarterback Drake Maye’s favorite targets.

Henry, a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, spent the first five seasons of his career with the Chargers. He scored 21 touchdowns and accounted for 133 first downs.

The Arkansas native moved to the Patriots in 2021, and he has remained a key part of the offense while working with multiple quarterbacks. He has scored 26 touchdowns and accounted for 168 first downs.

Last season, he posted a career-high 768 receiving yards while helping the Patriots win the AFC East and then the AFC. He helped the team reach Super Bowl 60, where it ultimately fell to the Seattle Seahawks.

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Now, he will return to the offense as the Patriots try to defend the AFC championship. Yet, the Polymarket traders see the team falling short of the goal.

These traders currently have the Baltimore Ravens as the favorite to win the AFC and reach Super Bowl 61. The Ravens sit at 16% ahead of the preseason while the Buffalo Bills sit second at 15%.

The Patriots currently sit at 9% odds to win the AFC. The other teams currently ahead are the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansa City Chiefs at 10%.

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The Patriots sit relatively far down the list of Polymarket’s potential NFL champions. The team sits at 4% as of early August. The Los Angeles Rams lead the way at 15% while the Bills somehow have more favorable odds (8%) than the Ravens (7%).

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