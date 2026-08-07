Titans Star Cashes in With $100 Million Deal

Another team has made a major deal early in training camp. The Tennessee Titans have awarded an important member of the offensive line with a massive contract extension.

According to NFL insiders, Titans guard Peter Skoronski gets a four-year, $100 million contract that includes $88 million in guaranteed money.

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This deal makes him the highest-paid player at his position and it ensures that he will remain in Tennessee for the foreseeable future. He will remain a key cog as the Titans try to keep quarterback Cam Ward upright and protected.

The 11th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Skoronski has started 48 games for the Titans. He has proven to be a reliable player, according to Pro Football Focus. The expert site ranks him second among 81 eligible guards in pass protection and 13th in run blocking.

The former Northwestern lineman allowed two sacks during the 2025 season and only one quarterback hit while playing 1,055 snaps.

“We couldn’t be happier to keep Peter in Nashville. The goal will always be to retain people and players who are cornerstones of our organization, and Peter is certainly that for us,” general manager Mike Borgonzi said.

“He has the work ethic to match his talent and a perpetual desire to win that we want permeating throughout our building. We’re excited to enter the season knowing he and his family will remain Titans for years to come.”

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This contract extension comes as the Titans push to show some progress during the 2026-27 NFL season. This is a team that entered the Bye week last season at 1-8 and then ended the season 3-14.

The Titans will now enter the season with a second-year quarterback in Ward, Skoronski back on a long-term deal, and a new first-round wide receiver in Carnell Tate.

The team will continue building through training camp while working under new head coach Robert Saleh and new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

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Will this help the team contend for the AFC South title once again? The Polymarket traders do not yet believe so. These traders have the Titans listed last among the four teams with a 10% chance to win the division.

The Texans lead the Polymarket rankings at 43% while the Jaguars are second at 31%. The Colts are third at 19%.

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