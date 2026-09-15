Mitch McConnell Resurfaces in Wake of Health Scare

Following months of being absent from the Senate floor after a health scare, US Senator Mitch McConnell has resurfaced.

According to TMZ, McConnell was seen leaving his Washington, DC, residence and heading to the US Capitol on Monday. The longtime Senator eventually made his way to the Senate floor in a wheelchair, where he cast his first vote in more than three months.

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After voting, McConnell gave a thumbs-up and left the Senate floor. He later issued a statement about his appearance. “Today, I’ll cast my first Senate vote since I took a bad fall back in June. I’m really looking forward to being back on the Senate floor and seeing my colleagues.”

“My recovery has been a long and often frustrating process,” McConnell noted. “And the lingering effects of childhood polio haven’t made it any easier. I’m still not quite back to 100%.”

Although he has been absent from the Senate floor for months, a Polymarket poll shows a 12% chance that he will resign from his longtime seat in government.

First responders headed to McConnell’s DC residence in mid-June after he fell. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Weeks after the incident, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear made numerous requests to McConnell to share an update about his health with the Kentuckians.

In late July, McConnell finally issued a statement about his health and well-being.

“I’m still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors’ orders,” he explained at the time. “Unfortunately, that means I won’t be able to make it to Fancy Farm, Kentucky, this Saturday.”

McConnell’s team further shared a statement from his doctor at the Office of the Attending Physician (OAP).

“Senator McConnell continues his recovery from a fall at home in June. OAP physicians visit with the Senator every day, discussing all aspects of his rehabilitation care,” the statement read. “Since his discharge from hospital care, he has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls.”

Along with the statements, McConnell also shared some photos while in recovery.

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