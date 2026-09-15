Aaron Judge Hits His 1st Home Run in Months as Yankees Crush Twins

The New York Yankees celebrated a major milestone on Monday night. The team watched Aaron Judge hit his first home run since returning from a stint on the 60-day Injured List due to a fractured rib.

The team captain blasted the home run over the left field wall at Target Field during the eighth inning of Monday’s game against the Minnesota Twins. He also showed his power as the ball clanged off the uppermost deck.

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AARON JUDGE CLOBBERS ONE OFF THE THIRD DECK! pic.twitter.com/elXhS6uLdd — MLB (@MLB) September 15, 2026

Judge sent both Cody Bellinger and Ben Rice to home plate, and he increased the team’s lead over the Minnesota Twins to 7-2.

The Yankees went on to win 8-3 after Austin Wells hit a home run during the ninth inning. This victory locked up a spot in the postseason for the perennial championship contending team

“It felt good, just like other swings,” Judge said after a game in which he also had two strikeouts and a double-play grounder. “At least I made contact that time, so it felt a little better than the other ones.

“I’m just trying to get better every single day, right? The ultimate goal is to be ready for the postseason, but we’ve got some important games the next couple of weeks, and I’ve got to be ready to go. I’m just happy I could help the team tonight.”

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Now that the three-time MVP is back to making plays, the Yankees are better prepared for the postseason. The team has its spot clinched alongside the division rival Rays.

The Yankees are now third among the teams with secure spots in the postseason in Polymarket‘s rankings. The traders believe that two other teams are more likely to win the World Series, but they are not disregarding Judge’s team.

The Dodgers lead the Polymarket rankings at 32% while the Brewers are second at 15%. The Yankees are third at 11% while the Rays are fourth 9% despite having a three-game lead on the Yankees.

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