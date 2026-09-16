Major Astros Player Officially out for the Season

The Houston Astros have lost a key contributor for the rest of the season due to an injury.

According to team manager Joe Espada, Carlos Correa will not make a comeback from an ankle injury and the subsequent peroneus brevis tendon repair surgery in May.

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The longtime MLB player had worked to recover in time for the postseason, but it no longer became possible as the end of the regular season approached.

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“We’re at a point where we have to be really smart about this,” Espada said. “It’s getting to a point where he wakes up in the morning and just to get him going, it’s tough. We have to be cautious with this guy.”

Once Correa underwent the surgery on his left ankle, it appeared that he would be lost for the rest of the season. However, he began swinging the bat in August. He then started running the bases and fielding some balls at second base.

The recovery progress and rehab work did not ultimately lead to Correa’s return. Instead, the team confirmed that he will indeed miss the rest of the season.

Prior to the injury, the former World Series champion had appeared in 32 games. He had hit .279 with three home runs and 16 RBIs. He had scored 22 runs.

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The Astros will continue with the regular season and try to maintain the lead in the American League West. This team has a 76-75 record, putting it one game ahead of the in-state rival Rangers (75-76).

While the difference between the two teams is only one game, the Astros remain the overwhelming favorite to win the AL West. At least, according to Polymarket traders.

These traders give the Astros a 71% chance to win the division. The Rangers have only a mere 28% chance to take back first place. The Mariners (70-82) are far back in third place with a 1% chance.

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The rest of the regular season will feature the Astros and Rangers competing with each other for the division lead, but they will not have a direct battle.

The Astros will close out September with games against the Royals, Braves, Mariners, and Athletics. The Rangers will face off with the Red Sox, Blue Jays, Mets, and Twins.

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