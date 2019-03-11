Carmen Electra And Tommy Lee Spotted Partying At Coachella

Back in the ’90s, the most sought-after female celebrities were often blonde bombshells, with Pamela Anderson being one of the most famous women of the decade. In addition to her stints in Playboy and starring in Baywatch, Anderson also gained notoriety from a sex tape that found its way to the public between herself and then-husband Tommy Lee, drummer of Mötley Crüe.

Another incredibly sought-after celebrity in the ’90s was another blonde Playboy star, Jenny McCarthy, who was known not only for her curvy measurements, but also for her hosting abilities on the MTV dating show Singled Out. When McCarthy left the show to pursue an acting career, she was replaced by Carmen Electra, yet another model who made a name for herself in Playboy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the desert of southern California, many celebrities have flocked to the Coachella music festival, which features some of the biggest names in music today, performing in an incredibly hot climate.

The festival might be known for its contemporary feel, but based on these photos, it looks like Lee and Electra have come together in the desert to enjoy some of today’s hottest bands.

You can head to the Daily Mail to see the photos.

A warrior is not afraid to walk alone 🔥#nofakefriends #withlovefromcarmen #lol A post shared by Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) on Mar 31, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

UP NEXT: New Party Pics Of Pamela Anderson Have Been Released

Electra showed off her still impressive curves in a vest with a plunging neckline, which barely held together with the help of a few laces.

The appearance of the duo follows reports that Electra and Anderson will face off against one another in an Australian game show in which the two celebrities will square off in a series of boundary-pushing challenges.

If rumors of going head-to-head are true, this could be Electra’s way of getting inside Anderson’s head to prevail in the upcoming Facebook Live series, Wine Time Live.

It’s possible that Lee and Electra were merely enjoying time together as friends, as lee got engaged in 2014. However, Lee and his supposed fiance haven’t been seen publicly together since last summer, so it’s possible that relationship has ended.

Do you think there’s a romantic connection between Lee and Electra? Let us know in the comment!

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Daily Mail]