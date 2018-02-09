TODAY Show Cast Reveals Epic 90s Costumes

The cast of the TODAY show brought back the ’90s in epic fashion. For Halloween morning of 2016, the squad dressed up as some of the most iconic figures from the past decade including Jerry Seinfeld, Demi Moore, Steve Urkel, and many more.

At the beginning of the show, host Carson Daly treated the viewers to a throwback look from his days as the host of the MTV hit show Total Request Live.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Savannah Guthrie came as Demi Moore with a cutout from the Vanity Fair magazine showing the actress holding her pregnant belly that had everyone talking back in 1991.

Willie Geist and Tamron Hall showed off their sick dance moves and recreated the unforgettable scene between the characters Mia Wallace and Vincent Vega from Quentin Tarantino’s classic film Pulp Fiction.

Bryant Gumbel stopped by the TODAY show in order to reprise his cameo from Seinfeld in the puffy shirt episode while co-host Matt Lauer dressed up as Jerry Seinfeld.

Bryant Gumbel stopped by to reprise his Seinfeld puffy shirt cameo! #HalloweenTODAY pic.twitter.com/XiYcAHDGX1 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2016

Jenna Bush Hager took on the persona of a famous family member: her grandmother, Barbara Bush. She rocked the dance floor in a white wig and a bulky pearl necklace just like grandma.

Later on the program, Barbara Bush actually joined the show in order to give her opinion on what she thought of Jenna’s costume. Check out what Barbara Bush had to say below:

Host Al Roker donned a hilarious Steve Urkel costume complete with the over-sized glasses.

The Carson Daly TRL segment was a pre-taped portion of the show, so the TODAY host said “I’ll be back” in a new costume. He later returned as the the Terminator.

Another incredible ’90s throwback came courtesy of Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. The TODAY show hosts dresed up as “Regis and Kathie Lee,” with Gifford dressing up as Regis and Kotb as Kathie Lee Gifford.

While the TODAY show hosts absolutely crushed it this Halloween, there were some celebrities who wore costumes that were not so popular with their followers.

Which TODAY show host do you think wore the best ’90s costume for Halloween 2016?

[H/T Today]