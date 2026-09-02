Tiger Woods Pleads Guilty to Reckless Driving in DUI Case

Tiger Woods’ driving is back in the news and, sadly, it has nothing to do with the pro golfer’s ability to whack a golf ball 300+ yards down the fairway.

Instead, the 15-time Major winner’s position behind the steering wheel in March is the subject of interest. On Wednesday, Woods pleaded no contest to reckless driving in Florida. His plea was related to a rollover crash in Florida where he was initially charged with DUI. As part of his plea deal, Woods agreed to a five-year suspension of his driver’s license and a $1,000 fine.

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When Woods was charged following the crash in March, it was reported that the Land Rover he was driving hit another vehicle then rolled onto its side. He caused $5,000 damage to the truck that was hit and was said to be speeding through the residential neighborhood where the crash occurred.

Woods submitted to a breathalyzer at the scene with the test showing zero alcohol in his system. He did, however, refuse a urine test and admitted to police officers that he had taken prescription drugs. The police report stated that officers felt he was impaired when the crash occurred.

Per CBS News, Thomas Bakkedahl, a state attorney for Florida’s 19th Judicial Circuit, said of the initial DUI charge and subsequent plea from Woods: “At the end of the day, this case turned out to be a particularly difficult DUI to prove.”

Bakkedahl further stated that a pair of forensic toxicologists believed there was “insufficient proof” of Tiger’s impairment. Because of the lack of proof, including no urine test, prosecutors dropped the DUI charge and instead handed Woods the reckless driving charge that he ultimately accepted.

The March crash was not Woods’ first driving-related incident. In 2017 Woods was arrested for DUI and ultimately pleaded guilty to reckless driving. In February 2021 he was involved in a rollover crash that severely injured his legs and required surgery. He was not found to be impaired, but excessive speeding was assumed to be the cause of the accident.

Following his most recent crash in March, Woods entered an inpatient treatment facility.

Woods, 50, has not played in an official PGA Tour event since 2024’s British Open. His career earnings are just shy of $121,000,000.