Team Accidentally Posts LeBron James Signing Video — Did His Choice Just Get Spoiled?

The LeBron James conversation just took a fascinating turn, courtesy of one of his former teams.

The Miami Heat posted a link to a YouTube livestream, which had the title of “LeBron James Introductory Press Conference.” The post also had a date of July 27 listed.

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The team deleted the post, but this immediately created questions about the future of the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. Is he reuniting with the Miami Heat to pursue another championship?

According to the team, they simply made an innocent mistake. A spokesperson told ESPN’s Shams Charania that the social media department was simply preparing for the possibility that James would take his talents to South Beach once again.

This spokesperson said that the department just mistakenly posted the link on the YouTube channel.

James previously spent four seasons with the Heat (2010-14). He won two titles with the team before heading back to the Cavaliers in 2014-15.

James’ future has remained a hot topic since his agent informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he would not return to the team for the 2026-27 season. Countless people have tried to figure out his next destination.

The current top teams, according to myriad reports, include the Cavaliers, 76ers, and Heat. The Warriors are also viewed as suitors due to the possibility of James joining forces with Steph Curry.

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Polymarket traders continue to weigh in about James’ future. They have made countless market moves trying to determine his next team.

The Heat have risen significantly in the Polymarket odds after the accidental YouTube post. The team now has a 49% chance to become James’ team for the 2026-27 season.

The Cavaliers come in second at 29% while the Warriors rank third at 11%. The 76ers are fourth on the list at 10%.

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The rest of the teams in the Polymarket odds fall much further down the list. The Timberwolves, Spurs, and Nuggets all have a 1% chance to land James.

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