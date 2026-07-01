LeBron James Speaks out on Lakers Exit



Lebron James is a Laker no more. On Tuesday, James informed Los Angeles that he’ll be continuing his playing days somewhere other than LA, the place he’s spent the last eight seasons of his record-setting career.

Upon news of his exit becoming public, Jeanie Buss, Lakers’ governor and a part-owner of the team, released a statement to LeBron via social media stating: “Lebron James is one of the greatest athletes in history. We will always be thankful for his eight years with the Lakers – including the title he led us to in 2020 under the toughest imaginable circumstances and the countless records he broke in purple and gold. We wish him all the best in the future both on the court and off. He will always be a cherished part of the Lakers family”

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Thank you, LeBron 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/SW910ZVqSu — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 30, 2026

Among the records James broke while a Laker is the league’s all-time scoring mark. In 2023 he did so by passing another former Laker, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to become tops in league history. A season later, James again passed Abdul-Jabbar, this time for most minutes played in NBA history.

Once James saw the Lakers’ post thanking him and sending well wishes, he responded with a post of his own, stating: “No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the (purple and gold heart emojis) while trying to continuing (sic) the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint.”



No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the 💜💛 while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint. 🙏🏾🫡👑 https://t.co/RmQ6uvvgv0 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 30, 2026

The parting between James and Los Angeles seems amicable to say the least. In addition to setting league records, James also led the way to a Lakers title in 2020. For his efforts, he was named Finals MVP for the fourth time in his career.

With pleasantries having been exchanged and the league’s free agency negotiation window now open (as of Tuesday, June 30, 6 p.m. ET), the only question is where will LeBron play next.

Polymarket bettors give Golden State Warriors the edge, with a third stint in Cleveland being wagered as second-most likely and a Heat reunion being traded on Polymarket at the third-highest percentage, 13%.

Will LeBron James play for the Golden State Warriors in 2026-27?

LeBron has won titles with every franchise he’s played for, including a pair of championships in Miami. Though his next destination is currently unknown, history will tell you it’s probably a safe bet that team will soon be holding a Larry O’Brien trophy.

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