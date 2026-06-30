Spider-Man and Lionel Messi Just Teamed up in an Unexpected Way

Two superstars have joined forces for an unexpected reason — to film a promotion for the upcoming entry in the Spider-Man franchise.

The film’s official X account posted a new promo on Tuesday to get fans ready for the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This short clip features Peter Parker (Tom Holland) sitting in a shop while having a conversation on the phone.

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Suddenly, soccer superstar Lionel Messi walks in with a confused look on his face. Parker strikes up as much of a conversation as possible given the language barrier, and he learns that Messi is trying to track down the Marvel superhero.

Parker dons his Spider-Man costume and takes Messi for a swing through the city. The clip then cuts to a screen noting the the film’s release date of July 31 and reiterating that tickets are on sale for the summer blockbuster.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks the seventh time that Holland will portray the Marvel hero in a feature film and the fourth time in a standalone film.

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This is the first Spider-Man film since 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which also featured the return of actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Both previously portrayed the hero in films.

The past Holland-led films have done solid numbers at the box office, and the expectation is that this trend will continue on the weekend of July 31.

Polymarket traders currently believe that the film will have an opening weekend somewhere in the $220 million to $260 million range.

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Only 4% of traders believe that the film will top $280 million in its opening weekend. Only 8% of traders believe it will be under $200 million.

For context, Spider-Man: No Way Home had an opening weekend of $260,138,569. Box Office Mojo says that the film hit more than 4,300 theaters. It ultimately grossed more than $800 million in the United States.

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