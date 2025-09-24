Latest ‘Spider-Man’ Movie Casts Its Villain

Peter Parker has found his next foe.

Deadline reported on Tuesday that Marvin Jones III will play classic Spidey villain Tombstone in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The announcement comes after the recent news of Tom Holland’s hospitalization after he fell and cracked his head open during a stunt gone wrong on set. Thankfully, Holland only suffered a minor concussion, and filming has been postponed for just one week.

It’s not Jones’ first time playing the role of Tombstone. He already voiced the villain in the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the upcoming sequel Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

In the Spider-Man comics, Lonnie Lincoln a.k.a. Tombstone is one of New York City’s most evil crime bosses, and is one of Spider-Man’s most recurring foes. He first appeared in the comics in 1988, and is usually depicted as an African-American albino man with enormous muscles, filed-down teeth, and an indestructible body.

Filming on Brand New Day is set to resume on September 29—assuming Holland recovers properly—and the film is still set to hit its theatrical release date of July 31, 2026.

It’s a big one for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the second film of Marvel’s “Phase 6” and the first to be set in modern times, following this year’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as the Hulk, Zendaya will return as MJ, and plenty of rumors are already swirling around several other Avengers making a return appearance.