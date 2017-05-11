South Korea Uses ‘Game Of Thrones’ To Announce Election Results

During the recent presidential election in South Korea, one television network decided the best way to track the votes would be to turn all the presidential candidates into Game of Thrones type characters.

Network SBS’s coverage was called, as tipster Sang points out, “Big Election Game: Searching For The Throne.”

The intro graphics even looked like the opening credit sequence for the HBO hit-series. Even the music sounded like the show’s opening theme.

The way the candidates’ heads were affixed to the CG animations is something to be seen. Check it out below:

Each percentage that flashed on the screen tracked how each candidate fared in each province. Moon Jae-in ultimately emerged as the victor, becoming the country’s new president and earning his place on the ultimate chair, the Iron Throne.

Other networks joined in on the fun, with one tracking results using Pokémon Go.

In years past, SBS has gone all out for its election coverage, so this is nothing new. But it is fun to see how the network utilizes pop culture references in the election.

That network wasn’t alone in coming up with creative ways to follow the election. MBC had its own interesting way to track results:

