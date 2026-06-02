Small Chance Joe Burrow Could Be Traded to This East Coast Team, According to Polymarket

The future of the Cincinnati Bengals will once again be a focus approaching the 2026-27 NFL season. Fans will want to know if Joe Burrow will continue to lead the team.

According to Polymarket, a small chance remains that Burrow could be sent to the New York Jets before the 2026-27 season. The predictive market platform gives this a 5% chance of happening as of June 1.

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This is a much smaller chance than in April, when Polymarket said that a trade had a 50% chance of happening.

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A trade is the only option for a team to acquire Burrow if he pushed for a way out of Cincinnati. The former LSU quarterback is currently playing on a five-year, $275 million contract.

Burrow will be a free agent after the 2029 season, barring any major changes to his contract. The Bengals have a potential out after the 2027 season, meaning the team could cut Burrow and only suffer a $15 million penalty to their salary cap.

Why would the Bengals and Burrow ever part ways? One reason would be the continued struggles on the offensive line.

The veteran quarterback has missed multiple games due to injuries sustained in his career. This includes six games in 2020, seven in 2023, and nine last season.

Not all of these injuries can be placed on the offensive line, but the lack of protection has contributed in part.

Last season, the Bengals’ line allowed the third-most quarterback pressures (220) and the fourth-most quarterback hits (31). The unit ranked last among 32 teams in pass-block win rate.

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