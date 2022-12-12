Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Reveals Her Pre-Game Routine

The girlfriend of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow knows how to get ready for a big game. Olivia Holzmacher went to her Instagram Story to show off her pregame routine on Sunday with Morgan Wilson, the wife of Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson. The two are seen smiling for the camera while wearing their Bengals gear and tailgating.

Holzmacher, who has been with Burrow since 2017, celebrated the star quarterback's 26th birthday last week and posted a series of photos from the festivities on her Instagram Story, according to the New York Post. "Had the fridge stocked with every favorite birthday dessert ready to go BUT pumpkin pie was the chosen one LOL," Holzmacher posted Saturday on her page.

Burrow and the Bengals are in a good position to make another run at the Super Bowl. The team is currently 9-4 and in fifth place in the AFC standings. However, the Bengals have a shot to clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs as they are one game behind the Buffalo Bills for the No. 1 spot in the AFC. On Sunday, the Bengals defeated the Cleveland Browns 23-10 and Burrow threw for 239 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

"We had three straight drives where we start deep and we're not really moving the ball and our defense bailed us out," Burrow said after the game, per the Bengals' official website. "That first quarter I wasn't playing very well. I was missing throws. (We) settled in there in the second half of the second quarter and from there we were moving the ball really well. The run game was good to us, Ja'Marr (Chase) was incredible like he always is, defense played great. Team win — team ugly win but we got it done."

Burrow, was selected by the Bengals No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, Burrow played in just 10 games due to a season-ending knee injury and finished with 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. In 2021, Burrow was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year after throwing for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions with a 108.3 passer rating. This season, Burrow has thrown for 3,685 yards, 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.