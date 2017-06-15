Shania Twain Announces New Album and We Could Not Be More Excited

Shania Twain is back!

Fifteen years after releasing her last all-new album, 2002’s Up!, the country icon has announced that she will be releasing her newest effort, Shania Now, on September 29.

The singer revealed the album artwork on Instagram Wednesday, with the sultry black-and-white cover featuring Twain rocking a pair of leopard-print gloves as she gazes into the distance.

To tide fans over until the album’s release, Twain has dropped her first single from the record, “Life’s About to Get Good,” and shared the artwork for the track on Twitter Wednesday.

The upbeat song is an ode to moving on from a troubled past and anticipating the good things in life, and the star told Radio.com that she didn’t want to write about feeling sorry for herself.

“I was at home, looking out at the ocean, and I said to myself, ‘Here I am stuck in this past of negativity, but it’s so beautiful out. I’m not in the mood to write a feeling-sorry-for-myself song,’ ” the 51-year-old explained. “You can’t have the good without the bad. And that’s what the song ended up being about.”

Twain has admitted that many of the songs on Shania Now were born out of a dark period in her life, during which she went through a messy divorce from producer and husband Mutt Lange, battled Lyme disease and temporarily lost her singing voice. In 2011, she released the single “Today Is Your Day” and began a Las Vegas residency before hitting the road for the Rock This Country Tour.

Hear “Life’s About to Get Good” above, and see Twain perform as part of Today‘s Summer Concert Series on Friday, June 16th, on NBC.

