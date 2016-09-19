Rami Malek Has Won The Emmy For Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

(Photo: Twitter / @bestofmrrobot )

Rami Malek has won the Emmy for Outsanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Mr. Robot.

Considering Malek was up against Kevin Spacey from House of Cards, Bob Odenkirk from Better Call Saul, Lieve Schreiber from Ray Donovan, Kyle Chandler from Bloodline and Matthew Rhys from The Americans, it was a major win for the actor. This is the first Emmy win for Malek.

As Malek steped onto the stage he asked the audience, "Please tell me you are seeing this too." He continud by saying that Elliot, the show's main character, is "profoundly alienated."

"I want to honor the Elliots of the world because there's a little bit of Elliot in all of us."

Rami Malek channels Elliot at the #Emmys: "Please tell me you're seeing this too" https://t.co/LMOq0JAOXH pic.twitter.com/V13dnffMfI — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 19, 2016

