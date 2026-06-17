Jalen Brunson Gets Big Apology From Draymond Green

The month of June has been big for New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson. He won an NBA title, he won a prestigious postseason award, and he earned a face-to-face apology from Draymond Green.

This conversation took place after the Knicks beat the Spurs in a Game 4 comeback. The team trailed by 29 points, but Brunson led the way with 36 points and seven assists. He helped the Knicks win 107-106.

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Brunson sat down with Inside the NBA after the win, and he received a heartfelt apology from Green, one of the greatest players in Golden State Warriors history.

“I’m gonna tell you now, because I want to tell you to your face,” Green told Brunson. “But then I’ll say it publicly after. I want to apologize in one game.

“So I’m going to say it right now to your face, ‘I’m sorry.’ Then I’ll say it when you go and get your ring. I apologize.”

"I apologize"



–– Draymond Green to Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/8zpaDN6N3Q — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 11, 2026

This apology references public comments that Green and WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon made earlier in the season. Both said that the Knicks couldn’t win the title with a “small” guy leading the team. Brunson is only 6-feet-2-inches.

Green, in particular, said on his podcast to “prove me wrong.” Brunson did just that, and he earned his apology.

One game after speaking to Green, Brunson and the Knicks defeated the Spurs to take the NBA Finals 4-1.

Yet, Green is not the only person who doubted Brunson. Polymarket traders also doubted his ability to win NBA Finals MVP. He proved them wrong by being unanimously voted the recipient.

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According to Polymarket, Brunson had a 48% chance to win NBA Finals MVP as the end of the series approached. This marked a major increase from earlier in the season.

At one point in May, traders only gave Brunson an 8.5% chance to win the prestigious postseason award. This was ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals, which the Knicks won by sweeping the Cavaliers.

The chances moved into the 40% range after Brunson and the Knicks took a 1-0 lead over the Spurs. However, his odds still remained relatively low as the final series of the season continued.

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