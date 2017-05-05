Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Pregnant With Their First Child

Congratulations are in order!

Twilight star Nikki Reed and Vampire Diaries actor Ian Somerhalder are pregnant with their first child!

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actress took to Instagram to reveal the sweet news with an adorable snapshot of her husband kissing and cradling her baby bump.

“Hi Little One I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it’s the strongest feeling I’ve ever felt,” Reed wrote on Instagram.

“We’ve been sharing this body for quite some time, and we’ve already experienced so much together. We can’t wait to meet you…Love Your Parents,” she concluded.

Somerhalder shared the same photo on his own social media account with a message as beautiful as his wife’s.

“To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I’ve never experienced anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first,” the CW actor wrote.

“This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast…because that’s what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy. Love, Ian,” he finished the post.

This baby is clearly already feeling the love!

[H/T Summit Entertainment, Instagram / @iansomerhalder]

More News:

This article originally appeared on Womanista.