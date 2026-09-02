NFL Player Arrested on DWI Charge Just Weeks After Signing Deal

The Indianapolis Colts have had to address a legal situation before the start of the 2026-27 NFL season.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen, who joined the Colts in mid-August on a $8.32 million deal, was arrested on drunken driving charges. He has a court date of Sept. 16. He is facing misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated – endangering a person.

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The arrest reportedly occurred after officers noticed a car park in a no-park zone at approximately 1 a.m. They spoke with the driver, Allen, and noticed “signs of intoxication.” They arrested him after conducting an investigation.

This marks the first time in Allen’s 14-year NFL career that he has faced a legal issue, so whether he receives a suspension from the league remains unknown. For now, the Colts expect him to play in the Sept. 13 season-opening game against the Ravens.

“He’ll play, yes,” GM Chris Ballard said. “Fourteen years in the league, no issues, OK? Decorated career, decorated teammate.

“You know our relationship with Philip Rivers — I know Philip holds him in extremely high regard and (coach) Shane (Steichen) was with him. After you meet his mom and dad, who are amazing people, we feel good about who he is. We unequivocally feel good about who Keenan Allen is.”

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The Colts will need Allen available if the team hopes to contend for the AFC South, especially with fellow receiver Alec Pierce continuing to recover from a left ankle surgery in March.

The expectations among Polymarket traders is that the Colts will contend for the division title but will ultimately fall short. These traders list the Colts third in the list of teams.

According to the updated Polymarket odds, the Texans are the overwhelming favorites at 46%. The Jaguars, who won the AFC South last season, are second at 26%.

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The Colts rank third at 21% while preparing for the start of the regular season. The Titans are last in the rankings at a mere 7%.

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