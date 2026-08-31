NFL Legend Makes Roster Cut After Missing 2025 Season

The Odell Beckham Jr. comeback tour is officially continuing. He has made it through the annual set of roster cuts that happen before the start of the NFL regular season.

Beckham, 33, missed the entire 2025 season for multiple reasons, including a six-game suspension. It appeared that his career could be over, but he and the team that drafted him back in 2014 decided to have a reunion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Beckham met with the New York Giants and new head coach John Harbaugh over the offseason to see if an opportunity existed. He signed a one-year deal with the team and entered training camp facing relatively steep odds to make the final, 53-man roster.

A “very emotional” moment for Odell Beckham Jr. when he got back to the hotel on Monday after finding out he made the team. A chance to rewrite the final chapter. pic.twitter.com/fgJKGWgWcQ — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 31, 2026

After all, Beckham had not played a full season since 2019, and he didn’t contribute on special teams. He would have to work his way ahead of younger receiving options durign training camp and the preseason.

The former first-round Draft pick received 13 targets during the preseason. He caught seven passes for 76 yards and no scores. Once the Giants completed their final preseason game, Harbaugh weighed in on Beckham’s chances.

“Yes, he has done enough to make an NFL roster, for sure,” Harbaugh said. “He’s played well. He’s gotten better as camp’s gone along. He deserves credit for that. He’s done a really good job with it.”

Beckham spent the first five seasons of his career with the Giants. He earned three trips to the Pro Bowl and posted four seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards. He only played in four games during the 2017 season due to injury.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019, and he delivered another 1,000-yard season. He has since played for the Rams (2021), Ravens (2023), and Dolphins (2024).

He has not posted a 1,000-yard season since 2019 due to injuries, but he won a Super Bowl with the Rams. Though a torn ACL in the Big Game led to him missing the 2022 season.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

The Giants will now enter the 2026-27 season with a partially revamped receiving room. This group will feature Beckham, rookie Malachi Fields, Darnell Mooney, and Darius Slayton.

Malik Nabers is the star of the group, but he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL last season.

The Giants have not yet said if Beckham will suit up for the team in Week 1, but it would be a fitting time for a season debut. After all, the Giants play the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football on Sept. 13.

Beckham delivered one of the biggest plays of his career against the Cowboys back in 2014. He made a one-handed catch against a Cowboys defender while falling back into the end zone. This also happened during Sunday Night Football.

The Catch.



Odell Beckham Jr. 10 REC, 146 YDS, 2 TDs vs DAL Week 12, 2014.pic.twitter.com/F8v5NNBz9S https://t.co/Hp5XmL1B0g — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) March 11, 2026

Will Beckham make another highlight-reel play against the Cowboys? Polymarket traders aren’t making wagers on that particular question, but they are focusing on the winner of this rivalry game.

The traders currently view the Cowboys as the favorites to win this Week 1 game at 61%. The Giants sit at 41% after roster cutdown day. These numbers have essentially remained the same since early August.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.