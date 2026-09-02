New York Yankees Player Returns From Injury Amidst Roster Expansion

The New York Yankees are getting an important contributor back from the Injured List while preparing for the postseason.

Ryan McMahon will make his return from the 10-day Injured List after recovering from a Grade 2 sprain of his left thumb. The infielder, now in his second season with the Yankees, originally landed on the list after injuring his thumb sliding into second base against the Orioles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s not great news. It could have been worse,” McMahon said in late August. “Obviously, I’m not happy with it. But I’m thankful that there’s most likely no surgery, and hopefully just the minimum 10 days.”

McMahon has played in 107 games this season for the Yankees. He has contributed 10 home runs, 32 RBIs, and 29 runs. As a defender, he has 53 put outs from third base, as well as 131 assists and seven double plays.

McMahon’s return coincides with an important move happening in Major League Baseball. Teams are now allowed to expand the rosters now that the calendar has turned to September.

Instead of 26 players on the roster, teams can now have no more and no less than 28. They can have a maximum of 14 pitchers on the roster.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

The expanded rosters will provide teams with time to prepare for the start of the postseason in late September. They will continue playing games and jockeying for position in the respective divisions.

Some teams will make late pushes for the postseason while others will ultimately fall short of their goals.

According to Polymarket traders, the Yankees are also the favorites to win the American League. This team sits at 23% as of Sept. 2, putting it ahead of the Rays at 22% and the Red Sox at 15%.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $10, Get $20 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

The championship prospects are slightly different with the postseason approaching. The Yankees are actually third in the Polymarket rankings. The traders list the Dodgers as the favorites to win the World Series at 29% while the Brewers are second at 12%.

The Yankees rank third on the list with a 10% chance to win the World Series.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.